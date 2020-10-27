Vuelta rest day coronavirus tests all negative

MADRID: All the riders and support staff on the Vuelta a Espana were negative in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday, the first rest day of the three week race, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Vuelta said in a statement it had conducted 684 PCR tests.

This was the third round of tests carried out on the members of the Vuelta entourage, after those presented by the participants when they arrived and those carried out two days before the start of the race last Tuesday.

The Vuelta thanked the teams for their “collaboration and responsibility”.

The final Grand Tour of the year cancelled its first three stages planned in the Netherlands because of the pandemic and on Sunday modified the route to avoid crossing into France, which had imposed coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday the 159.7 km seventh stage from Vitoria to Villanueva de Valdegovia includes two category one climbs. – AFP