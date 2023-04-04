Wai Ching aims for another world record

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching (pix) aims to break another Guinness World Record (GWR), this time attempting for the ‘Farthest Simulated Distance Climbed on a Stair Machine in One Hour (Male)’ in conjunction with the World Health Day this Friday (April 7).

The 28-year-old, however, faces a daunting challenge as he has to climb an average of 131 steps per minute to achieve his target of 7,816 steps or 1.61 kilometres (KM) for the world feat. It is equivalent to four-times the height of KL Tower or 1,684 m.

Wai Ching said, though the world feat attempt that will be held at Technogym Experience Centre in Bangsar will be challenging, he is confident with his capability to achieve his aim.

“Every step is 20.6 cm where in an hour I have to finish at least 7,800 steps. Definitely confident to achieve that, just that I want to set a higher record so that other athletes cannot break it,” he said in a press conference, today.

In conjunction with the World Health Day, Wai Ching wants to encourage Malaysians to practise a healthy lifestyle by walking up the stairs and constantly moving to burn out calories and get a healthy lifestyle.

Wai Ching had previously set the GWR of the ‘Greatest Vertical Height Stair Climbing in One Hour (Male)’ with a distance of 1.295 km in November 2020, however, it was broken by Spaniard Christian Rodriguez with 1.457 km last November. - Bernama