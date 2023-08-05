Wai Ching settles for second place in Australia 108 Stair Challenge 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching had to settle for second place in the first Edition of the Australia 108 Stair Challenge 2023, yesterday (Sunday).

During the 2,700 steps challenge held in Melbourne, Wai Ching lost to Japanese tower runner Ryoji Watanabe by two seconds when he clocked eight minutes and 43 seconds.

This is the first loss for the 29-year-old athlete after 21 consecutive wins in tower running competitions.

“It was a great race nevertheless and means that I will come back next year to this competition and run a much faster average time.

“Anyway, it was still a great race as I learned that no one can maintain wins all the time. I just have to believe in myself and my capabilities that I will do well and giving my best on it,“ he said in a statement today.

On April 29, Wai Ching marked his 21st incredible achievement when he topped the race up the stairs of Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. - Bernama