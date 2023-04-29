Wai Ching wins his 21st consecutive towerrunning competition in UK

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s number one tower runner, Soh Wai Ching continued his incredible achievements when he topped the race up the stairs of Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, United Kingdom on Friday.

What was even sweeter was that, Wai Ching ran 560 steps to the top in two minutes 18 seconds thus renewing the previous record of 2:25s set by host athlete Mark Sims in 2017.

This victory also marks the 21st consecutive win for Wai Ching in towerrunning competitions since his first at One World Trade Center, New York, United States (US) back on June 5 last year.

This was also his fourth towerrunning competition in Europe in 2023 after Bieg Na Szczyt (Rondo 1), Warsaw, Poland; Teletorni Trepijooks (Tallinn TV Tower), Tallinn, Estonia and Subida Vertical Gran Bali Hotel (Gran Bali Hotel), Benidorm, Spain.

“Once I crossed the finishing line, I quickly knelt down to catch my breath then asked the crew about my finishing time and they told me the time was 2 minutes 18 seconds.

“I personally think that 2:18s is still breakable and can probably hit a sub 2:10s with more speed endurance workout tailor made for this run up,“ said Wai Ching through a post on his official website. - Bernama