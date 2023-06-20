Wales’ Euro 2024 hopes in jeopardy after Turkey defeat

SAMSUN: Wales’ Euro 2024 qualification hopes suffered another blow on Monday as a 2-0 defeat in Turkey rounded off a disastrous week for Rob Page’s men.

Substitutes Umut Nayir and Arda Guler scored in the final 18 minutes as Turkey eventually made a man advantage count after Joe Morrell was sent off before half-time.

The pressure on Page has been ramped up by a 4-2 home defeat to Armenia on Friday that has left Wales with ground to make up if they are to reach a third consecutive European Championship.

Victory moves Turkey five points ahead of fourth-placed Wales in Group D of qualifying with the top two securing a place in Germany next summer.

Following on from a poor showing at the World Cup, Wales have now won just one of their last 12 games.

Ill-discipline has played a part in that poor form and they had a man sent off for the third time in six games when Morrell caught Ferdi Kadioglu with his studs four minutes before half-time.

Danny Ward saved Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty and Turkey had two goals ruled out before the deadlock was finally broken.

Nayir’s header this time had too much power for Ward as the Leicester goalkeeper could only parry the ball into his bottom corner.

Guler then ended the contest 10 minutes from time with a spectacular curling effort that found the top corner. -AFP