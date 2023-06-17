Wales stunned by Armenia in Euro blow

CARDIFF: Wales' bid to qualify for Euro 2024 suffered a huge blow as minnows Armenia pulled off a shock 4-2 win in Cardiff on Friday.

In one of the worst results in Wales' history, Lucas Zelarayan and Grant-Leon Ranos both scored twice for Armenia, who are 71 places lower than Rob Page's side in the FIFA rankings.

Daniel James had given Wales an early opener, but skipper Zelarayan equalised before Ranos put Armenia ahead.

Ranos netted again and although Harry Wilson reduced the deficit, Armenia capped Wales' humiliation with a fourth goal through Zelarayan.

Wales' misery was completed by the dismissal of Kieffer Moore after an off-the-ball clash with Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Moore will miss Monday's trip to Group D leaders Turkey as Wales, who had taken four points from their first two qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia, try to get back on track.

Wales had not lost in 12 home European Championship qualifiers, their last defeat coming against England in 2011.

But Armenia joined Belarus, Cyprus, Macedonia and Moldova as the latest tormentors of the Welsh, who endured a dismal World Cup campaign in Qatar last year.

Armenia's victory was a cathartic moment for boss Olesksandr Petrakov, 12 months after his Ukraine side were beaten in a World Cup play-off final by Wales. -AFP