Wallabies World Cup hopeful Gordon commits to Waratahs

SYDNEY: Wallabies hopeful Jake Gordon (pix) has signed a two-year contract extension with Super Rugby’s New South Wales Waratahs as he pushes for a place in this year’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old scrum-half, who made his Australia debut against Italy in November, said he wanted to “play more and more Test footy”.

“The World Cup is a pretty big goal of mine and something that I’m desperate to be part of,“ Gordon said.

“But right now I’m just focused on playing the best possible footy I can at club level, and hopefully the higher honours follow.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said Gordon had shown he was “ready to step up to Test standard on a consistent basis”.

“Re-signing with the Waratahs is a clear indication to me that he’s committed to becoming a Test match regular,“ Cheika added.

The Rugby World Cup will take place in Japan from Sep 20 to Nov 2. — AFP