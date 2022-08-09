Warm welcome home for national rhythmic gymnasts

SEPANG: Sport fans at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) celebrated the return of the national rhythmic gymnastics team from their triumphant return from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The national gymnastics squad, including team manager Corine Beh Yeat Chen, arrived at the KLIA at 5.15 pm onboard Turkish Airlines Flight TK060.

Double gold medalist Ng Joe Ee and bronze medalist Izzah Amzan were swamped by their families and fans bearing bouquets upon their arrival. Youth and Sports Ministry deputy secretary-general Abdullah Hassan and National Sports Council (NSC) deputy director-general Suhardi Alias were also present to welcome the team back.

Joe Ee, a previously unknown 16-year-old rhythmic gymnast, shot to instant fame at the Birmingham Games after winning the country’s fifth gold in the ball event and the sixth gold a couple of a few hours in the ribbons event, making history as the first Malaysian gymnast to bring home two individual golds.

Meanwhile, fellow gymnast Izzah managed to win bronze in the final of the baton event last Saturday.

The Malaysian contingent finished in 10th after winning seven gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals in total at the Commonwealth Games that ran from July 28 to yesterday. - Bernama