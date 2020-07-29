Warnock to stay at Middlesbrough after Championship survival

LONDON: Neil Warnock has agreed to remain Middlesbrough manager next season after helping the Championship club win their battle to avoid relegation.

Warnock took over from the sacked Jonathan Woodgate in June with Middlesbrough in danger of slipping into League One.

But the 71-year-old won four of his eight games in charge to keep the club in the second tier.

"Neil Warnock is to stay on as Boro manager and will lead the club in the 2020/21 season," Middlesbrough said in a statement on Tuesday.

Warnock held talks with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson after their Championship status was secured.

He left Cardiff last year but Gibson persuaded him to stay at the 17th club of his long managerial career.

"Neil will be with us next season and he's busy already," Gibson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He said he was going to take a week off down in Cornwall and switch his phone off. I wish he had because he's on the phone to me every 10 minutes!"

Warnock's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will form part of the new management team at the Riverside Stadium next season. – AFP