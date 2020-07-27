Watford, Bournemouth relegated as Man United, Chelsea in top four

LONDON: Manager-less Watford and Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League while Aston Villa avoided the drop on Sunday in a tense last stand between the sides.

Watford were edged out 3-2 by Arsenal to finish second-bottom on 34 points, level with Bournemouth who claimed a hopeful 3-1 victory at Everton, but the Cherries needed Aston Villa to lose for a miracle escape.

Dean Smith's Villa survived by one point in 17th with a tally of 35 after a crucial 1-1 draw in London against 16th-placed finishers West Ham United.

Watford and Bournemouth will join already-relegated bottom club Norwich, who were hammered 5-0 by Manchester City, in the second-tier Championship next season.

In the race to qualify for Europe, Manchester United earned a place in next season's Champions League by finishing third on 66 points with a 2-0 win at fifth-placed Leicester City, who saw Jonny Evans sent off in the 94th minute.

Chelsea were pushed down to fourth on goal difference despite a commanding 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defeat for Wolves means they narrowly missed out on a Europa League place by goal difference but could still qualify if Chelsea win the FA Cup next Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur completed a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace to finish level with Wolves on 59 points, but they had a higher goal difference for a sixth-placed finish behind Leicester, who also qualify for the Europa League.

Champions Liverpool, who won the Premier League title with seven games to spare in June, ended a record-breaking season on 99 points after a 3-1 win at Newcastle United. – dpa