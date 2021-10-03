Watford sack manager Xisco after Leeds defeat

LONDON: Manager Xisco Munoz (pix) has left Watford after less than a year in charge with the team 14th in the Premier League table, the club said on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Vladimir Ivic in December when Watford were in the second-tier Championship and guided them to automatic promotion, became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

Watford struggled in the top flight, collecting seven points from seven matches after suffering four losses and they are four points above the relegation zone.

In a statement on Sunday, the club said: “Watford FC confirms Xisco Munoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach.

“The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach.”

The sacking comes as little surprise in the context of the club’s recent history, despite a broadly promising start to the season, and they will now search for their 15th manager in 10 years.

Xisco’s last match in charge was Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds United. – Reuters/Agencies