Wax figure of Chong Wei to be exhibited at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong museum

KUALA LUMPUR: A wax figure of national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong will be exhibited at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong from March 18.

The wax figure, which was completed in October last year, was on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore and arrived in Malaysia today before it will be permanently moved to Hong Kong tomorrow.

At a ceremony introducing the wax figure here today, Chong Wei seemed touched as he thanked the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), which has helped him achieve various successes during his 19-year stint there.

“19 years in BAM, they were with me (when) I’m nothing and after I have something, I admit my career was like a roller coaster.

“The thing that sticks with me was when I faced my doping case while qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics, my ranking fell to 182 but with everyone’s support, especially BAM, I returned as world number one in 11 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who was present at the ceremony, said the success Chong Wei gained became the country’s pride, and is something that current young athletes should strive for.

“I am very happy that Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will display this wax figure of Lee Chong Wei, who is our national pride. My ministry is very committed in highlighting our country’s sporting potential,” she said.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president, who is also BAM president, Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria were also present.

The wax figure of Chong Wei is dressed in the blue national jersey and shorts, as well as blue-green shoes, holding a racket he used at the 2016 Olympics. - Bernama