We forgot Italy, says Croatian press after tennis debacle

WORLD No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was expected to speak out after his test for the novel coronavirus comes out on Tuesday, as the number of infections linked to his ill-fated Adria Tour rose to five.

Djokovic’s compatriot Viktor Troicki said late Monday that both he and his pregnant wife were infected.

The second round of the exhibition series Djokovic scheduled in the Balkans was cancelled before the final match on Sunday in Zadar, Croatia, after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov said that he had tested positive.

Dimitrov felt unwell the previous day, and a week after the opening round in Belgrade.

Croatian Borna Coric confirmed that he was also infected a day later. Djokovic’s and Dimitrov’s coaches, Italian Marko Paniki and German Christian Groh, have also contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Unlike other participants who went for testing immediately on Sunday night in Zadar, Djokovic refused, instead returning to Belgrade and tested with his family on Monday afternoon.

No other results in Zadar were positive but Croatian authorities were bracing themselves for a possible outbreak as the players and their entourage may have been in contact with many people at the event held with fans.

Even Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic went for a test after meeting some of the players and organizers. His result was negative.

While the exhibition tournament series, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted tennis and other sports, was greeted with euphoria, the mood turned after the outbreak.

“We forgot Italy and jeopardised thousands of people because someone wanted to hit the ball,“ “The entire Croatian tennis association must resign, now,“ and “This may shake Djokovic’s credibility” were some of the Croatian headlines yesterday.

Dimitrov also came under fire after it was revealed that he felt unwell in Zadar, but twice refused to be tested. – DPA