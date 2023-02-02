‘We’ll have fun with amazing Cancelo,‘ says Bayern’s Kimmich

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich praised new signing Joao Cancelo’s “amazing quality” after the Portugal defender set up a goal in his side’s 4-0 win over Mainz on Wednesday.

Cancelo joined Bayern from Man City on deadline day on Tuesday and was quickly drafted into the starting lineup for Wednesday's German Cup tie away at Mainz.

His lofting cross set up a 17th-minute goal for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, while he frequently looked dangerous marauding down the right flank.

Speaking after the match with Sky Germany, Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich welcomed his new teammate, saying he would “absolutely” fit in with the German champions.

“He has amazing quality - you can see the quality he brings to the pitch. I hope that we will have fun with him.”

Teenage Bayern forward Jamal Musiala backed Kimmich’s assessment, saying “everyone can see the quality he has - he’s a great technical player.”

“We’re happy he’s here.”

The win on Wednesday was Bayern's first of 2023 after three 1-1 draws.

It also marked the first time since the 2019-20 season that the 20-time German Cup winners have made it to the quarter-finals.

“We showed from the first minute who would leave the pitch as the winner,“ added Kimmich.

“When we bring that (attitude) to the pitch, it’s difficult to handle.” - AFP