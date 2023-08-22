We’re ready to help Zii Jia if required: ISN CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Institute (ISN) is ready to help national professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) if required, says ISN chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

He said Zii Jia was the only athlete under the Road To Gold (RTG) programme who had yet to avail the services offered by ISN, as the player had his own support team during tournaments.

“However, we are ready to help Zii Jia if he needs support services, in line with the spirit of the RTG programme to help our athletes.

“We always offer (support services), just inform us and we will make the arrangements,“ he told reporters after the ‘ISN Inspire 2023’ ceremony officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh here today.

Ahmad Faedzal said the ISN had been in contact with Team LZJ’s coaching director Wong Tat Meng to offer assistance to the world number 13 if required.

He said that so far, all other professional badminton players representing the country in the RTG programme, namely men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and two mixed doubles pairs of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing enjoyed the services offered by ISN.

The RTG programme was established in the hunt for the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

ISN offers support services such as performance analysis, physiotherapy and sports massages to athletes, including those under the Podium Programme.

Ahmad Faedzal said at present, 13 ISN support officers were dedicated to the RTG programme while another 80 officers served the Podium Programme.

However, he said the number of officials involved in both programmes may change depending on the needs of the athletes.

The changes, he added, would be made following joint analyses with coaches, ISN officials and the athletes themselves. -Bernama