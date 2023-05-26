Wei Chong-Kai Wun slay ‘the daddies’ to storm into Malaysia Masters semis

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun turned giantkillers for the day as they stunned former world champions, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2023, here today.

In the first game both Wei Chong-Kai Wun and Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra, the third seeds, fought neck and neck until 21-21 before the Malaysians prevailed, 23-21.

It was another intense battle in the second set as both pairs kept the fans inside the Axiata Arena on the edge of their seats when the scoreline was tied 16-16.

However, lady luck indeed shined on the unseeded Wei Chong-Kai Wun after Hendra’s smash went into the net as the Malaysians rejoiced with a 21-17 to wrap up the match in straight sets and advance into the semifinals.

When met by reporters after the match, Kai Wun said today’s victory, which was also their biggest career win thus far, had boosted their confidence to play against other top pairs in the world.

Meanwhile, Wei Chong was truly elated to beat the mighty Indonesians as they felt that their opponents were strong and not easy to play with.

In the meantime, Mohammad Ahsan said they accepted the defeat with grace and admitted that Wei Chong-Kai Wun were clearly above them in the match.

Hendra, on the other hand, adviced the Malaysians to not get carried away and be satisfied with their stunning win as their journey is still far in badminton.

An all Malaysian affair could be on the cards should reigning world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik overcome eighth seeds Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin from Indonesia, to take on Wei Chong-Kai Wun in the last four.

Today’s result meant Wei Chong-Kai Wun had avenged their loss during the first meeting in the second round of the 2022 Singapore Open when they lost 14-21, 15-21 to Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra or fondly known as ‘The Daddies’ in straight sets. - Bernama