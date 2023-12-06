Wei Ying top recipient of Malacca govt sports incentive

MALACCA: A total of 39 athletes and 12 coaches received a total of RM334,350 in incentives from the Melaka state government through the state sports council according to their achievements at international and national sports events.

Audio-impaired national women’s badminton player, Boon Wei Ying received the highest incentive, totalling RM60,000 for winning a gold, silver and bronze medal in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-governmental organisations (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam said the recipients were all medal winners at either the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games, 2022 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), 2022 Para SUKMA, the 2022 Deaflympics as well as SUKMA coaches.

“25 Melaka athletes represented the country to the SEA Games in Phnom Penh in May and won four gold, five silver and four bronze.

“We are also proud of the determination of our para athletes who won nine gold, 19 silver and 12 bronze medals at the 2022 Para SUKMA,” he told reporters at the incentive presentation ceremony here yesterday.

Shanmugam also said that their success proved that Melaka athletes had their own potential and quality to shine and that the state government would always support efforts initiatives to participate and organise more championships in the state.

He added that the state government would continue preparing for the 2024 SUKMA in Sarawak, which is managed through their respective sports association by having training sessions either fortnightly or every month.

“We are also in the process of suggesting the ‘athlete adoption’ programme be continued and not be done two months before SUKMA takes place.

“This will allow private companies appointed as adopters to help bear the allowances for coaches,” he added. -Bernama