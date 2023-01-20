West Ham sign striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa

LONDON: Premier League strugglers West Ham have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £15 million ($18.5 million), the London club announced on Friday.

Ings signed a contract that runs until 2025 and the striker is expected to be eligible to face relegation-threatened Everton at home on Saturday.

Hammers manager David Moyes welcomed the boost to his forward options.

“I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad,“ he said. “He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season.”

The 30-year-old former Liverpool player, capped three times by England, said he was “really excited” to join West Ham, who are third from bottom of the Premier League.

“We’ve got some massive games ahead of us -- and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results,“ he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.” - AFP