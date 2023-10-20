WFM ready to accept MOHE’s sports section’s olive branch

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) is ready to accept the olive branch extended by the Higher Education Ministry’s (MOHE) Sports Section, Strategic Planning Division (BPS) to end their ongoing dispute.

WFM president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt will leave it up to the BPS to arrange a meeting to resolve the imbroglio.

“I hope they will issue an invitation letter before meeting us,” he said when met and expressed his hope that BPS could draft a clear standard operating procedure on inviting athletes under the federation’s auspices to participate in any championship or sports event run by the MOHE.

BPS deputy secretary Datuk Dr Pekan Ramli was quoted as saying yesterday that the section was ready to meet with WFM to clear the air for the benefit of national wushu exponents.

Kim Fatt had previously announced WFM’s drastic decision to end all forms of cooperation with the BPS effective immediately during a media conference yesterday and that the federation would not participate in any championships run by the section, including the World University Games (Universiade) and the ASEAN University Games henceforth.

He attributed the decision to WFM’s loss of patience towards the BPS since they began cooperating in 2012, listing a number of issues, including the lack of invitation letters to the federation to list national wushu exponents for championships and not showing any appreciation to the federation whenever wushu exponents managed to excel in their events.-Bernama