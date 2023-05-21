WFM’s patient wait for offer letter to secure renowned China Wushu coach’s services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) is still waiting patiently to confirm the services of coach from China, Zhong Yongshen to strengthen the national Wushu squad in preparation for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Its president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt (pix) said the offer letter for the coach from Tianjin from the National Sports Council (MSN) was still pending.

He said Yongshen’s credibility has been proven when he helped Indonesia win 12 gold medals at the 2022 World Youth Wushu Championship, and therefore, there is concern that his services could be pursued by other nations as well.

“We have been looking for a suitable individual to train the national wushu team and the application we made last November has been approved by MSN. However, at the moment we are still waiting for the offer letter to be issued.

“WFM hopes that the offer letter can be issued immediately so that this coach can train wushu athletes like Tan Cheong Min in preparation for the Asian Games,“ he told reporters at the opening of the 2023 National Martial Arts Championship at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

Kim Fatt there are big hopes for Yongshen to be part of the national wushu camp as a step for WFM to continue to display excellent performances in future competitions.

On the national wushu squad’s targets, Kim Fatt, who is also Chef-de-Mission of the Malaysian contingent to the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, said there was no official target yet, but added that he was optimistic that the national athletes will do well regardless of medal colour at the Games.

At the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang edition, the national wushu squad returned home without any medals.

Malaysian wushu’s best achievement in the Asian Games was in the 2006 edition in Doha, Qatar with one gold picked up through Chai Fong Ying and two bronze contributed by Diana Bong and Ng Shin Yii. - Bernama