What Hari Raya means to Malaysia’s ONE Championship heroes

IT’S the season to stay humble, a chance to feast on some traditional dishes, earn some Duit Raya, or a period to spend time with your loved ones.

The meaning of Hari Raya may vary from one individual to another, but everyone has their own way to celebrate this special time of year.

With that in mind, Malaysia’s finest ONE Championship talents shared what the joyous occasion really means to them.

Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud

“For me, Hari Raya means family. That’s why my most favorite thing about Hari Raya is the fact that I get the chance to balik kampung and rekindle ties by visiting relatives and friends whom I don’t get to see when I’m in Kuala Lumpur, where I live.

“Raya gatherings are something I look forward to always, and the practice of actually visiting relatives and friends, going from one house to the next. It’s something that I have been doing ever since I was young, and this practice continues to be something I enjoy doing even in adulthood.”

Hisyam “Zephyrus” Samsudin

“It’s the time we celebrate a month of fasting, and a time to meet all our family members since it’s hard to meet everyone who’s working.

“Our usual tradition is visiting all our relatives’ homes. What I like the most about it is that we get to eat all the Hari Raya food such as buras, rendang, and much more.”

“Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman

“To be honest, Hari Raya doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to most people. What’s more meaningful to me is Ramadan because of everything that it stands for. It’s all about control of the body, mind, and soul, and to me, an achievement of those things is more important.

“Having said that, it doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy celebrating Hari Raya. It’s a time when I get the chance to get together with family and friends. We don’t do anything out of the ordinary – just chill and chat. At the end of the day, it’s a time for strengthening ties.”

Ann “Athena” Osman

“Hari Raya marks the end of the fasting month. It means a lot to me because it is the time where we practice our usual family tradition by getting together and spending time — not only on the day of Raya, but the nights before Hari Raya preparing food and cookies together.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, too, as our friends and extended family come to visit. It’s always merry in our house!”