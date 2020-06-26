Who said what on Liverpool’s Premier League title win

“I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) – everyone!” – Jurgen Klopp

“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.” – Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry

“The last two years and since Jurgen (Klopp)’s come in has been very positive. He’s been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.” – Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, the last manager to win the title for the club in 1990

“Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap. After two seasons the gap is big. We were not consistent like the previous seasons. Liverpool won the Champions League and were given confidence. They played every game like it was their last game. In the beginning, we didn’t play like that way.” – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team won the last two Premier League titles

“They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can’t say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League). Nobody enjoys playing against them, you have to go to war with them. Every time they cross the white line the manager instils in them that they have to give everything for the cause. When you combine that effort with the qualities they have, they are some team.” – Graeme Souness, former Liverpool player and manager

“We had to wait 13 weeks, it was 13 long weeks with uncertainty, but a lot of our fans had to wait 30 years so it was a short time compared to what they've had.” – Andy Robertson, Liverpool leftback

“Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone.” – Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager

“This Liverpool team now will want to emulate what Manchester City have done and retain the title for sure, and what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson. I don’t think one title will be enough for Jurgen Klopp and this team with the energy they have.” – Jamie Carragher, Sky pundit and former Liverpool defender

“Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG (Fenway Sports Group). And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.” – Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool captain

Reuters