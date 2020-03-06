Why Agilan Thani is training in the USA

AGILAN “Alligator” Thani’s quest for greatness knows no boundaries.

Earlier this week, the Monarchy MMA athlete traveled some 16,500 kilometers to Florida, USA to train at Sanford MMA, formerly known as Hard Knocks 365.

There, the former ONE Welterweight World Title challenger will train under the watchful eyes of Dutchman Henri Hooft, alongside several World Champions including ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen and ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang.

“I’m really thankful for this chance to travel to the United States and work alongside the likes of Henri, Martin, Aung La N Sang, and all the top athletes that train there,” the 24-year-old martial artist said.

“I’ll make the most of this experience. I just want to get better, and I believe this is a good way to do so.”

This is not the first time the Sentul native moved abroad to improve his mixed martial arts arsenal.

After suffering a loss to then ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben “Funky” Askren in May 2017, the young warrior underwent a training camp at America’s Team Quest.

Much has changed for Thani since then, at the same time, ONE’s welterweight division has grown into a more competitive weight class.

“I’m taking one step at a time, to find what works the best for me, and how I can further improve from there,” he said.

“By the looks of it, the [welterweight division] is turning out to be more active like other divisions, and as always, I just want to be part of that action too.”

Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain – this is a positive move for the talented warrior.

In the meantime, The Home Of Martial Arts returns to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for ONE: HEART OF HEROES on Friday, 20 March.

Thailand’s striking icon Nong-O Gaiyanghadao challenges Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov for his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free.