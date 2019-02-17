Williams miss first day of testing in Barcelona

PARIS: The Williams Formula One team have blamed delays on preparing their 2019 car for sitting out the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Monday.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal, said on Sunday: “Unfortunately, we have had to delay the start of our pre-season Barcelona test to Tuesday morning.

“We have had an incredibly busy winter at Grove getting the FW42 prepared for the season ahead and, despite everyone’s best efforts, we need some more time before it will be ready to run.”

She said the priority was to bring a car to the track “that is the best that it can be”.

“It’s clearly not ideal, but equally it’s not the end of the world.”

The delay means the British team are up against the clock to get in vital testing miles.

“We still have seven days of testing left and we will be maximising that time to prepare the car for the first race,“ she added.

Williams had a disappointing 2018, finishing last in the constructors title race, and will be hoping their all new driver line-up of George Russell and returning Robert Kubica can help bring a change of fortune.

This pair replace Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll.

The new season gets underway with the traditional curtain raiser in Melbourne on March 17. — AFP