Wimbledon tennis championships prize money rises to record £44.7m

ISTANBUL: The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon, tennis’ oldest Grand Slam championship, has increased to a record £44.7 million (RM260.4 million) this year.

“The prize money on offer for tennis events this year (not including per diems) is an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022 and a 17.1 per cent increase on the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019,“ Anadolu Agency reported The All England Club said on Wimbledon.com.

“The Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles champions and runners-up will receive £2,350,000 and £1,175,000 respectively,“ it added.

The club also said the Qualifying Competition prize money fund received a 14.5 per cent increase from last year and Main Draw Singles players losing in the first round will receive £55,000, a 10 per cent increase from 2022, it added.

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina were crowned singles champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively last year.

The Wimbledon 2023 main draw gets underway on July 3, with the tennis event coming to an end with the men’s singles final on July 16. -Bernama