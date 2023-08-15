Winger Harrison moves to Everton on loan from Leeds

WINGER Jack Harrison has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds United, both clubs said on Monday.

Harrison joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in 2018 before the deal was made permanent in July 2021, making 206 appearances for the Yorkshire club and netting 34 goals.

“The 26-year-old passed his medical yesterday before completing the necessary paperwork this morning. He will now continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for Sean Dyche’s squad,“ Everton said in a statement.

The left winger becomes Everton’s fourth signing of the close season following the arrival of forward Arnaut Danjuma, defender Ashley Young and striker Youssef Chermiti.

Everton, who just avoided relegation last season, kicked off their Premier League campaign with a loss to Fulham on Saturday. - Reuters