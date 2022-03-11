WiPers rewarded with over RM1m in incentives

PUTRAJAYA: Some 358 athletes and coaches from the Federal Territory (WP) were rewarded to the tune of RM1,095,700 in incentives, following excellent achievement at games and tournaments throughout the year.

The incentives presented by secretary-general of the Federal Territories Ministry Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar included allocations of RM115,000 for FT athletes (WiPers) to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) (RM905,600), Hanoi SEA Games (RM52,600) and RM22,500 for domestic and foreign tournaments.

Rosida said the incentives were a token of appreciation and recognition for sacrifices made by the WiPers, regardless of whether they were under the National Sports Council (MSN) Podium Programme.

“Recalling the achievements of WiPers throughout this year, I am happy that many athletes succeeded in promoting the name of WP (FT) and Malaysia at local and international tournaments,” she said after the presentation of 2022 FT Athlete and Coach Incentives at Dewan Sri Siantan here today.

Athletes handsomely rewarded included national men’s badminton doubles champion Soh Wooi Yik (with partner Aaron Chia) who said the incentive was motivation to win more world titles.

Another grateful athlete was weightlifter Muhammad Erry Hidayat who won bronze at the 31st SEA Games and a gold medal in Sukma. - Bernama