Wipers target 70 gold medals in Sukma champion mission

PUTRAJAYA: The contingent of Federal Territories is targeting to collect 70 gold medals in its mission to garner the overall champion title from Terengganu in the 2022 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) which would be held in the Klang Valley from Sept 16-24 .

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the target is based on the current performance of its athletes nicknamed WIPers.

“We are confident with our preparations to rake in 70 gold.

“WiPers should be the champions as we are the Sukma hosts and we are competing in all events.

“We would be contesting in the venues we are training, therefore we should win,” he told reporters after a flag handover ceremony to Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory 2022 Sukma contingent at Menara Seri Wilayah, here today.

In this regard, Shahidan said athletes who deliver medals in the Games would receive incentive from Federal Territories Sports Council.

He said individuals who garnered gold would receive RM5,000, RM2,000 (silver medal) and RM1,000 (bronze medal), while team winning gold would receive RM3,000-RM4,000, team silver medal (RM1,000-RM1,500 and team bronze (RM500-700).

“For athletes who break the national record and also the Sukma record, the reward will definitely be increased, it does not include the special reward that awaits the contingent,“ he said.

At the 19th Perak Sukma in 2018, WiPers finished the challenge in second position by collecting 52 gold, 38 silver and 49 bronze medals while Terengganu clinched the championship with 56 gold, 51 silver and 53 bronze medals.

At the 20th Sukma, a total of 426 gold medals are offered, 223 in the men’s event, 184 in the women’s event and 19 in the mixed event.

Most of the venues for the 20th edition of Sukma involved four zones around the Klang Valley–Kuala Lumpur, Bangi (including Nilai and Putrajaya), Bukit Jalil and Shah Alam–while only sailing is held at the National Sailing Training Centre, Langkawi. - Bernama