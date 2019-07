KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has expressed confidence that newly-appointed Sports Commissioner Associate Prof Dr Wirdati Mohd Radzi is capable of resolving problems affecting several national sports associations.

OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) said the appointment of the senior lecturer of the Centre for Sports and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya (UM) as Sports Commissioner was a move by the Youth and Sports Ministry to bring about a new ecosystem in the national sports arena.

“I am confident she can be very objective as someone who is still fresh in the national sports industry. We are in a challenging situation because several national sports associations have internal problems. I hope they can be resolved,“ he told reporters after the launching of the National Sports Medical Centre at the National Sports Institute here today.

Wirdati succeeded Datuk Zaiton Othman, who retired in March after holding the post since Feb 1, 2015.

For the record, Wirdati is chairman of the Football Association of Malaysia Club Licensing Appeal Body and former treasurer (2014-2016) and auditor (2016-2018) of the Asian Games Management Association. — Bernama