NEW YORK: Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended 10 games by the WNBA on Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence incident in April.

Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts for allegedly assaulting her ex-girlfriend and threatening another person with a firearm in December.

She pleaded not guilty on May 6 and her legal case is ongoing.

The WNBA said it conducted its own internal investigation into the incident, including interviews with Williams and several witnesses.

The WNBA also consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence and determined a 10-game suspension was appropriate.

“Among other factors, the WNBA took into account the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm,“ said the league, which will also require Williams to participate in counseling.

Williams has averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists in 15 games this season for the Sparks, who are fifth in the WNBA standings two games behind the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. — AFP