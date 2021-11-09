Woakes no longer unsung England hero

ABU DHABI: Chris Woakes (pix) is a central figure in England’s bid to win the T20 World Cup even though he could have missed out on playing at a tournament where he has been labelled the “best new-ball bowler in white-ball cricket” by captain Eoin Morgan.

Woakes has set the tone with the ball for an England side who face New Zealand in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi today.

His two returns of 1-12 helped England defeat both the West Indies, the reigning champions, and Bangladesh, and his 2-23 and 1-25 proved to be important contributions to wins over Australia and Sri Lanka.

Significantly, his one expensive return of the tournament to date of 0-43 came during a 10-run loss to South Africa when England suffered a first defeat of the campaign.

Woakes went five-and-a-half years without playing a T20 international before his recall this year and he might have been left out of the England squad had fast bowler Jofra Archer been fit.

Because his 14 away Tests have yielded 25 wickets at an expensive average of 51.68, compared to a return of 94 at 22.63 in 25 games at home, Woakes has been labelled a classic English seamer who lacks the ability and speed to make an impact abroad.

“It is easy to under-value the Mr Dependable of the England line-up in Chris Woakes,” admitted former captain Nasser Hussain.

Morgan, however, was in no doubt of his quality, speaking after Woakes had dismissed David Warner and Glenn Maxwell in an opening spell of 2-7 in three overs during the victory over arch-rivals Australia.

“Woakes has been excellent,” said Morgan. “He epitomised tonight that he is the best new-ball bowler in white-ball cricket in the world.

“He is accurate, his pace is up, he is confident in his all-round skills. It is just not about hitting line or length or trying to get the ball to move.

“So the growth within his game is huge even though he has been right on top of it over the last four-five years.” – AFP