Wolfsburg’s Guilavogui: ‘we shouldn’t be complaining in Germany’

HANOVER: Bundesliga players should not be complaining over a more crowded calendar than usual because of the coronavirus outbreak, Wolfsburg captain Josuha Guilavogui (pix) has said.

The Bundesliga ended in late June and the 2020-21 season will be condensed with a mid-September start and only a very brief winter break. In addition, five clubs including Wolfsburg also have European duty in August.

“We will have an English season. Premier League players don't have a winter break, they continue playing. That may be a little strange for us to experience something like that,” Guilavogui told the Sportbuzzer portal in an interview published on Tuesday.

“But we shouldn't be complaining in Germany. We were allowed to start earlier than other leagues despite corona, have three weeks holiday and can recover a little bit.”

The Frenchman Guilavogui said Wolfsburg will cope with the load domestically and in the Europa League where they face Shakhtar Donetsk in a last 16 return leg, plus possibly more games, and then qualifying for the next Europa League.

“We will manage,” he said. “I am looking forward to all the games. But I also understand players who say it will be very exhausting. But we have a lot of depth in our squad.” – dpa