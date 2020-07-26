Wolfsburg’s Mbabu tests positive for novel coronavirus

BERLIN: Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for novel coronavirus and must enter quarantine, the club said on Saturday.

After the conclusion of the coronavirus-impacted Bundesliga at the end of June, Wolfsburg returned to training from a break on Saturday ahead of their Europa League last-16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mbabu's positive test is from Wednesday, a club statement said.

The 25-year-old Swiss will remain in home isolation.

"Kevin is currently symptom-free. We are now waiting to see how things develop and, as in previous months, are in close and very good contact with the Wolfsburg health authorities," said sporting director Marcel Schaefer.

All other results from two rounds of recent tests of Wolfsburg personnel were negative.

"In order to reduce the risk of possible infection to a minimum... we have arranged the test times in such a way that players and staff have not met before the first joint training session. Our test system has therefore worked," Schaefer added. – dpa