Women’s table tennis team can win medal in Birmingham: Coach

KUALA LUMPUR: National table tennis coach Beh Lee Wei believes that the women’s team can win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England, which will be held from July 28 to Aug 8.

“We hope the women’s team can return home with a medal but it will all depend on how well they perform in the competition that will be held at the National Exhibition Centre.

“As for the men, it will be very difficult for them to get a medal as they will have to contend with the likes of the host, India and Nigeria,” she told reporters after attending the National Sports Council Working Committee Meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Lee Wei, who won bronze medals at the 2010 and 2014 editions in New Delhi, India and Glasgow, Scotland respectively, said they had submitted three names for NSC’s consideration to be absorbed into next year’s Podium Programme.

The trio, if selected, will join seven other paddlers already in the programme.

She said the three names proposed were Danny Ng Wann Sing and Le Yong Yi (men) and woman paddler Im Li Ying, who were all selected based on their achievements at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Danny and Yong Yi were members of the men’s team who clinched silver while Li Ying helped the women’s team to the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Amateur Boxing Federation (MABF) president Datuk Mohd Iruan Zulkifli will consider their mission at the Commonwealth Games 2022 a success if Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin (flyweight) and Muhammad Imdad Ahmad Shaharom (bantamweight), can qualify for the semi-finals.

Mohd Iruan also said that besides the Commonwealth Games, they would also use the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in September to select the boxers who will compete in the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia next May. - Bernama