PETALING JAYA: The highly anticipated Tropicana GCR Club Championships brought golfers to its undulating fairways and fast greens for a close battle recently.

The greens ran at 12ft on the Stimpmeter during the tournament days of the Senior, Ladies, Junior- Boys and Girls, and Men categories.

Justin Wong Jie Hau (3) claimed the Men Champion’s trophy and ‘’Green jacket’’ with a three-day gross total of 231 followed by Lam Kong Foo (3) with total score of 233. In third spot was Jimmy Chia (0) who scored 233.

Tropicana Golf & Country Resort is an award-winning 27- holes of the East and West golf course which has been open for play in March 1994. It has garnered numerous accolades with the recent awards as the Best Greens, Best Clubhouse, Best F&B- Golfers’ Terrace and Best F&B- Halfway Hut in the ParGolf People’s Choice Awards 2019, nominated as the World’s Best Clubhouse and Malaysia’s Best Golf Course in the World Golf Awards 2019, Bloomberg Best Golf Development Award with highest Five-Star rating in Asia Pacific and Best Clubhouse/Facilities Award in Golf Malaysia Readers’ Poll.

Results:

Men Gross Champion: Justin Wong Jie-Hau (231)

Men Senior Gross Champion: Allan Yap (4) - 148 (74,74)

Men Senior Nett Champion: Zainuddin Othman (17)- 138 (67,71)

Ladies Gross Champion: Mychelle Tai (6)- 156 (76,80)

Ladies Nett Champion: Ho Jo Yee (10)- 139 (71,68)

Junior Boy Gross Champion (13-18 years old): Andrian Yap - 161 (81,80)

Junior Boy Gross Champion (7-12 years old): Andrew Yap - 174 (89,85)

Junior Girl Gross Champion: Anna Andriana- 208 (107,101)