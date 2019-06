PEBBLE BEACH: Gary Woodland held off world number one Brooks Koepka down the stretch, capping a two–under par 69 with a birdie at the last to win the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach by three strokes.

With a 13–under par total of 271, the 35–year–old Woodland captured his first major title and denied two–time defending champion Koepka’s bid to become just the second player — and the first in more than a century — to win the US Open three straight times.

Koepka, who started the day four strokes off Woodland’s 54–hole lead, carded a 68 to finish alone in second on 10–under 274.

England’s Justin Rose, who started the day one shot behind Woodland, struggled to a three–over 74 to finish tied for third on seven–under with America’s Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie and Spain’s Jon Rahm. — AFP