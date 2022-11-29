Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge

MIAMI: Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the 15-time major champion said on Twitter on Monday.

Woods said he would focus on his hosting duties at the 20-man unofficial tournament at the Albany course, which benefits his charity TGR Foundation.

It was to have been his first start since he missed the cut in the Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,“ Woods said in a statement posted on social media.

“After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship.”

The Match is a 12-hole exhibition event that also features Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10.

The PNC Championship in Orlando is the low-key family friendly event where Woods has previously played alongside his son, Charlie.

Woods has appeared in just three professional tournaments this year, all of them majors, after recovering from serious leg injuries suffered in a car wreck near Los Angeles in February of 2021.

He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew after 54 holes at the PGA Championship, struggling with stamina issues after making the cut. - AFP