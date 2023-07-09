World C’ships: Mohamad Aniq wins bronze in Riyadh

KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan (pix) brought cheers to the country’s weightlifting fraternity by clinching a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg Clean & Jerk event at the 2023 World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last night.

Mohamad Aniq, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, managed to lift 166kg in his second attempt for the bronze.

The achievement was the second podium finish for the 21-year-old in the World Championships since he had also won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships in Uzbekistan through the 55kg weight category.

Mohamad Aniq through an Instagram post, expressed delight for winnoing his second medal in the World Championships and thanked his family members for their support, the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM), National Sports Council and National Sports Institute (ISN).

Hampton Morris from the United States claimed the hold with a lift of 168kg while Li Fabin from China took the silver with a lift of (167kg).

The championships which also offered ranking points to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, saw Mohamad Aniq finish ninth overall in the category with a clearence of 291kg after lifting 125kg in the snatch event.

National weightlifters have three more championships before the closing date for qualifying and the top 10 ranked weightlifters earn a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Only the top 10 weightlifters in each category and one representative from each country earn automatic slots to the 2024 Paris Olympics. -Bernama