World C’ships: Pearly-Thinaah bow out to Chinese pair in quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah’s impressive run at the 2023 World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark came to an end after being eliminated in the quarter-finals last night.

They were defeated by China’s Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu, who recovered from a first-set loss to win it 17-21, 21-17, 21-19 in 76 minutes at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Chinese pair will face their compatriots and first seeds Chen Qingchen-Jia Yi Fan in the semi-finals.

On Thursday, Pearly-Thinaah created a major upset by ousting Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara from Japan 21-14, 22-20 in the third round to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were also defeated 11-21, 11-21 in the quarter-finals by the tournament’s second seeds and the last edition’s runners-up Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, Pearly-Thinaah and men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were the country’s representatives who made it to the last eight. Aaron-Wooi Yik are also defending champions of the world title. - Bernama