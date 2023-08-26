  1. Sport

World C’ships: Pearly-Thinaah bow out to Chinese pair in quarter-finals

Pearly Tan (L) and Thinaah Muralitharan play against Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara (not pictured) during their second round women's double match at the BWF Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 24, 2023. AFPPIXPearly Tan (L) and Thinaah Muralitharan play against Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara (not pictured) during their second round women's double match at the BWF Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 24, 2023. AFPPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah’s impressive run at the 2023 World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark came to an end after being eliminated in the quarter-finals last night.

They were defeated by China’s Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu, who recovered from a first-set loss to win it 17-21, 21-17, 21-19 in 76 minutes at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Chinese pair will face their compatriots and first seeds Chen Qingchen-Jia Yi Fan in the semi-finals.

On Thursday, Pearly-Thinaah created a major upset by ousting Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara from Japan 21-14, 22-20 in the third round to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were also defeated 11-21, 11-21 in the quarter-finals by the tournament’s second seeds and the last edition’s runners-up Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, Pearly-Thinaah and men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were the country’s representatives who made it to the last eight. Aaron-Wooi Yik are also defending champions of the world title. - Bernama