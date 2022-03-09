World Championship: Singapore thrash Malaysia 8-2 in final match

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ended their debut campaign in the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan with another huge defeat, this time thrashed 8-2 by neighbours Singapore.

The match in Gorodskoy Katok saw Singapore draw first blood through Bryan Shao Herng Lee in the 3rd minute before Mohammad Hariz levelled the score for Malaysia in the 13th minute.

However, Singapore regained the lead via Jiayu Ryan Tan four minutes before the first period ended.

In the second period, Ethan Redden scored his first goal of the day in the 31st minute before Muhammad Fareez Afdlin found the net for Malaysia’s second goal two minutes later.

The Singaporeans then extended the lead in the 35th minute via Joshua Chan to ensure they finished the second period with a two-goal advantage over Malaysia.

Fiery Singapore continued their goal feast in the third and final period via Christopher Wong in the 45th minute while Joshua earned his brace in the 50th minute.

Ethan continued his heroic performance as he scored his second in the 53rd minute and completed his hattrick in the 59th minute to cap off a wonderful day for his team.

This is Malaysia’s third loss in a row in the competition after they were thrashed 22-1 by hosts Kyrgyzstan last Saturday, followed by a 3-7 loss to Iran yesterday.

Malaysia, who beat Kuwait 5-2 in the opening match last Thursday for their sole victory, are lying fourth out of five teams in the league-format tournament.

The winner of Division IV will be promoted to Division IIIB. - Bernama