World Championships: Three Malaysian pairs check into third round

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian pairs, including the country’s number one women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah cruised into the third round of the 2023 World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, today.

Pearly-Thinaah, who received a bye in the opening round, overcame Scottish duo, Julie Macpherson-Ciara Torrance, 21-15, 21-10 in the second round of the tournament held at the Royal Arena.

The tenth seeded pair will lock horns against Japanese duo, Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara after the fourth seeds swept aside Austria’s Serena Au Yeong-Katharina Hochmeir, 21-11, 21-5 in straight sets.

Meanwhile, another national pair, Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing’s hopes of qualifying for the next round was dashed by Thailand’s eighth seeded pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai who emerged with a 21-13, 21-11 win.

In the meantime, national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stormed into the next round as they took just 36 minutes to dispose Reginald Lee Chun Hei-Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong, 21-19, 21-9 in straight sets.

The 14th seeded duo are set to face seventh seeds, Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue next after the French pair dispatched Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith from England, 21-18, 21-13.

However, professional duo, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing’s interest in the world meet ended as they were sent home packing by Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand, 15-21, 18-21.

Onto the men’s doubles action, professional pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had to dig deep into their reserves to overcome unseeded Thai pair, Pharanyu Kaosamaang-Worrapol Thongsa-Nga, 21-16, 18-21, 21-12 in a deciding set.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, seeded seventh, will determine a slot in the last eight against the winner of the other second round tie between Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen from Denmark or Scotland’s Alexander Dunn-Adam Hall. - Bernama