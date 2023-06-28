World champs Aaron-Wooi Yik in the running for 2022 Sportsman Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning world men’s doubles badminton champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are among the candidates in the running for the National Sportsman’s gong at the 2022 National Sports Awards.

They will be challenged by two 2022 Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medallists Mohammad Aznil Bidin and Mohamad Aniq Kasdan as well as bodybuilder Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah and World Amateur Snooker Championship winner Lim Kok Leong.

The National Sportswoman category, meanwhile, will see a five-cornered fight. The five are 2022 Commonwealth Games rhythmic gymnastics double gold medallist Ng Joe Ee, diving aces Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri, petanque athlete Nur Ain Syuhada Mohd Asri and muaythai exponent Nur Amisha Azrilrizal.

National para road-racing cyclist Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin heads the list of nominees in the National Paralympic Sportsman category. The others are powerlifters Jong Yee Khie and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, shuttler Cheah Liek Hou and swimmer Muhammad Nur Syafil Zulfafli.

Brenda Anellia Larry, winner of the swimming gold medal in the 2022 Solo ASEAN Para Games, Carmen Lim (swimming) and Nani Shahiera Zawari (athletics) will vie for the National Paralympic Sportswoman award. - Bernama