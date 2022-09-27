World Cup 2022: Last minute tickets sales phase to start this afternoon

DOHA: The last-minute sales phases for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets will kick off on September 27 at 12pm Doha local time (5pm Malaysia Time).

Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis and will be subject to availability. This sales phase will run until the end of the tournament, according to Qatar news agency (QNA).

It reported that while demand has been high and the initial inventory is expected to sell out quickly, fans should check FIFA.com/tickets on a regular basis as additional batches of tickets will be made available through further releases and resales, which will re-launch in due course.

Individual match tickets will be available in all four price categories, with category 4 tickets reserved for residents of Qatar. Customers can purchase a maximum of six tickets per match and 60 across the entire tournament.

FIFA encouraged disabled people and people with limited mobility to browse the options online and select from a range of dedicated Accessibility Tickets.

All tickets for the general public will be fulfilled as mobile tickets. It added that in October, FIFA will release a dedicated ticketing app that customers will need to download. Purchased tickets will then be uploaded to this app and will be activated when fans access the stadium.

In addition to the ticketing app, all local and international fans must apply for a digital Hayya (Fan ID), which is an entry permit for the State of Qatar.

To apply for a digital Hayya, and to book accommodation, fans can visit Qatar2022.qa or download the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available on iOS and Android), QNA added.

Last August, FIFA announced that 2.45 million FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets had been sold. Fans from Qatar, US, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the UAE, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany topped the list of those who received the most tickets for the World Cup. - Bernama