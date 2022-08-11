Brazilian teens put WC sticker craze within reach of poor kids

Allan Cohen (right) and Felipe Len pose for a photograph with collectible stickers at Allan’s house in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct 21, 2022. – REUTERSPIX

SAO PAULO: On a giant table in the Brazilian megacity of Sao Paulo teenagers spread out collectible stickers paying homage to their favorite football stars. In the run-up to this month’s World Cup in Qatar – the biggest stage for the planet’s most popular sport – the special edition stickers are a prized memento for any young fan in this football-crazed South American country. For these teens, however, the goal is to give them away.

“The stickers are very expensive,” said 15-year-old Allan Cohen, who started an initiative to donate stickers to poor Brazilian youth. “I think everybody has the right to fill their album with the stickers,” he said. Cohen’s charitable idea has gone viral and gained important support from players such as Tchê Tchê and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who recorded videos supporting the donation.

“It’s something that’s getting bigger and bigger,” said volunteer Felipe Len. Collecting the business card-size stickers is a global craze among soccer fans ahead of the World Cup’s opener on Nov 20 in Qatar, but for many would-be collectors, inflation and economic hardship have kept them out of reach.