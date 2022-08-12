De La Fuente to replace Enrique as Spanish national team boss

DOHA: The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has named Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente as the replacement for Luis Enrique on Thursday.

The announcement came only a couple of hours after the RFEF confirmed that Enrique would be leaving his post as national team coach in the wake of Spain’s disappointing exit after losing to Morocco in the last-16 of the tournament, said Xinhua.

Former Athletic Club Bilbao left back De la Fuente has worked for the RFEF since 2013, coaching the Under-19’s, the Under-21’s and the Spanish team in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The decision to give the position to the 61-year-old is another sign of the desire for continuity from the RFEF, and follows their decision to make Julen Lopetegui national team coach in 2016 after he had also worked with the Under-21’s.

De la Fuente has worked with many of the current members of the Spanish national side, such as Unai Simon, Ferran Torres, Pedri and Rodrigo Hernandez and, in theory, his appointment should lead to a smooth transition, without a major change in style from Enrique.

He will be officially presented to the press on Monday. - Bernama