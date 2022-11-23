England captain Kane to have scan on right ankle

DOHA: England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup Group B match against the US, British media reported on Tuesday.

The striker was caught by a tackle from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute of England’s opener on Monday against Iran, which they won 6-2, and replaced by Callum Wilson in the 75th.

Kane, who has suffered with ankle problems in the past, was later seen slightly limping and wearing a light strapping. He will have a scan on Wednesday to see if there is any damage.

Kane has scored 51 goals in 76 international appearances and needs two to match Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record.

He won the Golden Boot as England reached the semifinals in Russia four years ago but did not score against Iran. - Reuters