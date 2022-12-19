FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 achieved all aspects of success: Organiser

DOHA: The just concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a success, achieving the highest level of excellence, in all aspects and in the history of World Cup editions, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) Hassan Al Thawadi said.

He said the 22nd World Cup edition had showcased the impressive work of Qatar in organising World Cup tournaments, most notably that Qatar managed to gather the whole world with its different cultures and beliefs around sports, delivering a message of peace through sports, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

Al Thawadi said the tournament also reflected the distinguished image of the region and Qatar’s immense capabilities in making any sports event a success.

He also pointed out that this year’s World Cup was one of the best World Cup editions in terms of fans’ attendance in and out of the stadiums, it added. - Bernama