  1. Sport
  2.  World Cup 2022
  3.  Gallery

THROUGH THE LENS

    Visitors take photos with a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIXVisitors take photos with a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIX
    • $!Visitors gather at the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Doha. – AFPPIX
      Visitors gather at the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Doha. – AFPPIX
    • $!Workers install a banner on a barrier at the Caravan City, an ongoing project to host fans during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIX
      Workers install a banner on a barrier at the Caravan City, an ongoing project to host fans during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIX
    • $!People work in a control room at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournament. – AFPPIX
      People work in a control room at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournament. – AFPPIX
    • $!A man taking photos of the mascot of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament outside a souvenir store in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. – AFPPIX
      A man taking photos of the mascot of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament outside a souvenir store in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. – AFPPIX
    • $!FROM LEFT: Argentina’s 1978 and 1986 World Cup Champions Carlos Tapia, Sergio Batista, Daniel Bertoni, Alberto Tarantini Omar Larossa and Ricardo Giusti hold the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires during the world tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. – AFPPIX
      FROM LEFT: Argentina’s 1978 and 1986 World Cup Champions Carlos Tapia, Sergio Batista, Daniel Bertoni, Alberto Tarantini Omar Larossa and Ricardo Giusti hold the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires during the world tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. – AFPPIX
    • $!A man arranges his shop at Souk Waqif in Doha. – AFPPIX
      A man arranges his shop at Souk Waqif in Doha. – AFPPIX