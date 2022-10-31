Home
THROUGH THE LENS
Visitors take photos with a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIX
Visitors gather at the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Doha. – AFPPIX
Workers install a banner on a barrier at the Caravan City, an ongoing project to host fans during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. – AFPPIX
People work in a control room at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournament. – AFPPIX
A man taking photos of the mascot of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament outside a souvenir store in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. – AFPPIX
FROM LEFT: Argentina’s 1978 and 1986 World Cup Champions Carlos Tapia, Sergio Batista, Daniel Bertoni, Alberto Tarantini Omar Larossa and Ricardo Giusti hold the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires during the world tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. – AFPPIX
A man arranges his shop at Souk Waqif in Doha. – AFPPIX
