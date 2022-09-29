PORTUGAL MANAGER: Fernando Santos The man who masterminded Portugal’s unlikely success at Euro 2016, when Eder’s extra-time winner shocked France to the core, is still at the helm but many consider his job to be hanging by a thread. Some would say he’s lucky to even still be in a job, given Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup and again at the same stage at Euro 2020. They made it to Qatar through the playoffs and, with the squad at his disposal, Portugal really should be challenging for the trophy. Portugal have become a major force at the FIFA World Cup in recent years. Though the generation led by Coluna and Eusebio made a mark at England 1966 and a second appearance came at Mexico 1986, it is only since Korea/Japan 2002 that the Portuguese have been ever-presents at the world finals. Portugal finished fourth on Ronaldo’s debut on the big stage but have failed to progress beyond the last 16 since then FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Joao Cancelo | Position: Rightback | Age: 28 • Portugal coach thinks that Cancelo’s the best fullback in the world right now, giving an indication of the stature and importance of the player in his side. • With Cancelo’s versatility, he is comfortable on the ball,prefers to play on the right and has developed significantly in finding his way to Manchgester City from Benfica, via Valencia, Inter Milan and Juventus. Ruben Dias | Position: Centreback | Age: 25 • Dias also plays his club football for Manchester City. In his first year with the club (2020-21), his quality and tactical awareness earned him a place in many a team of the season, alongside the usual array of midfielders and forwards. • He aims for perfection in everything he does on and off the pitch. He always plays well and he makes everyone around him play well too. He’s a generous player and he’s always thinking about how he can help his teammates on the pitch. Bruno Fernandes | Position: Midfielder | Age: 27 • Few midfielders in Europe have impressed as much in attack as Fernandes in the last four years. • He showed that prowess in the European playoffs for Qatar 2022, scoring one of the goals in the 2-0 defeat of North Macedonia that took the Portuguese to the world finals. • Fernandes poses a threat on the edge of the box thanks to both his shooting skills and his ability to pick out a teammate when space is at a premium. And when it comes to dead-ball situations and penalties, few are as lethal or reliable as he is. Cristiano Ronaldo | Position: Forward | Age: 37 • A living legend like CR7 is the topic of conversation, it can be hard to come up with anything original. • Ronaldo went into his international career as the rising star of the future in a team led by the likes of Luis Figo and Rui Costa, the main men of the country’s so-called “golden generation”. • He now finds himself the veteran in a team packed with players who are at, or about to reach, their peak. • His ability to worry any defence remains intact, which is why Santos had him on the pitch for fully 810 minutes during the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, more than any other player in the side, this despite his age – only centrehalf Pepe is older. Bernardo Silva | Position: Midfielder | Age: 28 • Silva doesn’t just play football; he understands football. He uses his intuition when he’s defending and he’s outstanding when he’s on the ball. • Vital for club and country, the Portugal No. 10 was second only to Ronaldo in terms of minutes played during the national team’s Qatar 2022 qualification campaign, chalking up 734 in total. • In Santos’ view and in terms of technique, tactical awareness and talent, Bernardo’s up there in the top ten. GHANA MANAGER: Otto Addo The former Ghanaian international - who played for Borussia Dortmund during an extinguished playing career is currently his country’s interim coach, with Serb Milovan Rajevac dismissed after AFCON. Almost more interestingly though, ex-Newcastle, Brighton and Birmingham manager Chris Hughton was in February appointed to be a technical advisor for the Black Stars. Following the disappointment, the former midfielder wasted no time in guiding the Black Stars to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualification and, as a reward, will lead them at the tournament. FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Daniel Amartey | Position: Centreback | Age: 27 • Amartey is already one of the most experienced players in Addo’s squad. • He can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder. • Since making his international debut in 2015, Amartey has won 43 caps for his country. • The 27-year-old’s experience, strong leadership and tough tackling will make him a key figure in the heart of Ghana’s defence. • Despite his steely defensive qualities, Amartey’s impressive passing game means he can also kick-start the Black Stars’ build-up play. Mohammed Kudus | Position: Attacking Midfielder | Age: 22 • Kudus is often deployed as a super sub for current club Ajax Amsterdam and also occasionally features as a striker, his preferred position is attacking midfield, where he usually plays for Ghana. • His attacking instinct means he lends a resounding element of energy and unpredictability to Ghana’s play. • As the Black Stars are likely to rely on counter-attacks time and time again at the World Cup, Kudus’s reliable passing and creativity will make him the perfect linchpin as his team switch from defence to attack. Issahaku Fatawu | Position: Attacking Midfielder | Age: 18 • Another rising star is Fatawu, who is currently on the fast track to success. • He scored six goals in seven games for Dreams FC in the Ghanaian Premier League while still only 17. • Since then he has been in the squad Sporting Lisbon for every Liga Portugal and Champions League match and has already made his first few substitute appearances, primarily on the right wing. • His dribbling skills and quality in one-on-one situations, the left-footer should cause problems for opposition defences in Qatar and create chances for the Black Stars down the flank. The 18-year-old’s fine shooting technique also makes him an option in dead-ball situations. Andre Ayew | Position: Left Winger or Forward | Age: 32 • Having played 107 internationals, Ghana’s captain is on the brink of replacing Asamoah Gyan (109 appearances) as their most-capped player, while the 23 goals netted by the son of Abedi Pele have already earned him a place among his homeland’s top five goalscorers. • Together with younger brother Jordan (81 caps, 19 goals), who is also a key member of the side, the top scorer at the 2014/15 Africa Cup of Nations should bring years of international experience to the Black Stars’ attack and contribute a few goals along the way. Inaki Williams | Position: Forward | Age: 28 • Williams has yet to win an international cap for Ghana. • Born in the Basque Country, the 28-year-old has spent almost all his career at Athletic Bilbao in Spain, making almost 350 competitive appearances and winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2016 and 2021. • As the son of a Ghanaian, Williams joined several other players in switching his allegiance to Ghana in July 2022, and has since been called up to the national team for the upcoming World Cup warm-up matches against Brazil and Nicaragua. • It will be exciting to see how he announces his arrival with his new team. He is extremely quick and lively striker is perfect for counter-attacking play and one-on-one situations against opposition defenders. URUGUAY MANAGER: Diego Alonso David Beckham’s former Inter Miami manager was unveiled as the new coach of Uruguay back in December, replacing the legendary Oscar Tabarez after he was sacked following 15 years in the job. Tabarez was shown the door after an abysmal run that left the two-time World Cup winners down in seventh place in South American qualifying. But Alonso oversaw a resurgence and four-straight wins booked their place in Qatar. Uruguay weathered a storm in the CONMEBOL qualifying competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and finally booked their place at their fourth consecutive world finals. Having put their setbacks behind them, Uruguay will now go in search of their third World Cup Trophy, with expectations as high as ever in a country that always competes with its trademark grit and determination. La Celeste will head to Qatar with a blend of legendary names anxious to keep on performing on the international stage and youngsters catching the eye of Europe’s big clubs. The following five players to watch will be crucial to their chances of success at this year’s world finals. FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sergio Rochet | Position: Goalkeeper | Age: 29﻿ • Uruguay boss decided to stick with the man he had brought in to replace Fernando Muslera, a living legend and has had a big hand in Uruguay’s success of the last decade: Sergio Rochet. • Rochet has come a long way in a short space of time with varying degrees of success. • The keeper showed his solidity and consistency by going more than a thousand minutes without conceding a goal in the league, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana and two international friendlies. • Appointed captain at El Bolso until Luis Suarez’s arrival, Rochet possesses quick reflexes and is a formidable presence in the air and in one-on-one situations. And as he has shown already in his short international career, he is also a commanding voice in the Celeste rearguard. Federico Valverde | Position: Midfielder | Age: 24 • Few Uruguay players are in better form than Valverde, a hugely versatile midfielder who at the age of only 24 is making waves with Real Madrid and has become as irreplaceable for the Spanish giants as he is for his country. • Capable of performing a number of different functions in different positions, even during the course of a match. • The kind of player every coach dreams of having, Valverde is Real Madrid’s third striker, fourth midfielder and fifth defender rolled into one. • His ability to cover every blade of grass and his characteristic Uruguayan grit, he offers vision, an eye for goal and a gift for reading the game. Edinson Cavani | Position: Striker | Age: 35 • Regular appearances in La Liga will do his Qatar 2022 prospects no harm and will give him the opportunity to show he still has what it wakes after a final season at Manchester United in which he enjoyed little first-team football. • In recent years he has become an out-and-out centre forward, having been deployed on the flank earlier in his career, not least when sharing striking duties with Luis Suarez for Uruguay. Despite his more central brief, however, he can still be seen dropping out of the area on occasion and linking up with his team-mates. • A Celeste legend with 54 goals in 128 appearances, Cavani is set to appear at his fourth World Cup, having graced South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Darwin Nunez | Position: Striker | Age: 23 • Nunez has gone some way to answering doubts about the future of Uruguay’s front line. • Physically strong, Nunez possesses a rare blend of abilities that make him a handful inside and outside the box. With his devastating turn of speed, he can create chances out of nothing and he has also has a gift for detecting and attacking space. • A formidable opponent in open play, the Uruguayan tends to sit out on the left but can also take up position down the middle and play as a target man. Luis Suarez | Position: Striker | Age: 35 • El Pistolero’s long and exciting World Cup career has one more chapter left to run, as he readies himself for a fourth world finals appearance. • In making their dreams a reality by coming home in preparation for his last World Cup, Suarez brought tears to the eyes of Nacional diehards and Uruguayan football fans in general. • Regarded as one of the greatest players South America has ever produced, he has successfully answered the critics throughout his career. • A born fighter, Suarez encapsulates the grit that Uruguay are known for. Allied to his voracious appetite for goals and magical touch is a never-say-die attitude. Though his best days are behind him, he remains central to Celeste hopes. SOUTH KOREA MANAGER: Paulo Bento It’s coming up to four years in the job for Bento, the former Portugal boss who was charged with leading the national team to Qatar when he replaced Shin Tae-yong, who was not offered a new contract after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Bento, who started out in coaching with Sporting Lisbon, led Portugal to the semifinals of Euro 2012 but was sacked after a disappointing 2014 World Cup and a poor start to qualification for Euro 2016. FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH