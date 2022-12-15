Mbappe smashed fan in the face

PETALING JAYA: Kylian Mbappe rushed to aid a fan after smashing him in the face before the semi-final match against Morocco.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was amidst his warm-up session testing out his boots and range shots. Unfortunately, one of his shots was a powerful strike leading the ball into the face of the French fan.

“Spoke to the French fan, he suffered a bloody nose and told me if France wins, it will all be worth it. (He was also hoping Mbappe would give him his jersey after the match)” tweeted Jenny Taft of Fox Sports

Mbappe conveyed his apologies to the fan while grabbing his arm and consoling him to ensure he was alright. “Just how hard did that ball hit him?’ a fan was heard saying.

France sealed a 2-0 win sending them into the finals against Argentina, making the hit to the face worth it.